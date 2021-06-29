Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 9,440 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,872,000 after purchasing an additional 601,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 147,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 107,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

FLGT opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.89. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $47,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,784,963.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,775,287.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.