Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,611 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after acquiring an additional 694,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,952,000 after purchasing an additional 720,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 941,531 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after buying an additional 1,132,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.09.

Shares of PAGS opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.55. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

