Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $812,000 Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,447 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Toro were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TTC opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $64.06 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

