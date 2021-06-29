Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,294 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $255.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.09. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $183.55 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.04.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

