Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 149,932 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,932 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.13% of Arco Platform worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the first quarter worth about $302,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 120.8% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCE stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37. Arco Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

