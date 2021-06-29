Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.57.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.52. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4249 per share. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

