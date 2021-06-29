Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $524,000 Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 32.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,551,000 after buying an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 93.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 75.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE ACRE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. 3,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. Equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

