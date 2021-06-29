Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $629,000 Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173,834 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $2,547,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $186.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $197.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.59.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

