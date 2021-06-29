Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $699,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $679,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $10,106,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 71.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 22,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $464,984.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,141,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,354,930. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.87. 25,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.87. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

