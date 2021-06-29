Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $725,000 in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of TS Innovation Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $4,326,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $54,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $31,275,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,976,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TS Innovation Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of TSIA stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. 587,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,744. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Profile

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for TS Innovation Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TS Innovation Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.