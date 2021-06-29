Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $894,000 Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. 17,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,046. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $994,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,213.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,123 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,736 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.