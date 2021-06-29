Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DCRB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,054. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

