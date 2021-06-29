Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 54,873 Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Realogy by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 119.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 415,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 226,732 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 4.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the first quarter worth $445,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RLGY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. 7,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,594. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

