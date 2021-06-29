Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 105.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,296 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Full House Resorts worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 2,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,065. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $345.52 million, a PE ratio of 489.50 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on FLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

