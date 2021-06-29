AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,756 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Dover by 132.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 4,846.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth about $1,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dover by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,512,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,389,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,465,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $93.02 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.45.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.18.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

