AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 111,300 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADT. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $108,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ADT by 1,235.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,598,794 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $13,427,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in ADT by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,446,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ADT by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $55,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. Analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

