AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 345.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,960 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

