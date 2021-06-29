AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $968,000 Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 147.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after buying an additional 69,986 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE SLG opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.