AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $5,357,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at $28,525,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

