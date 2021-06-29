AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $988,000 in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 163.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.31. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

