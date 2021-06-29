AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,100 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,920,000 after purchasing an additional 88,328 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,680,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TriNet Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TriNet Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.43. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $32,631.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,550.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,867 shares of company stock worth $5,169,524. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

