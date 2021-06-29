AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 34,008 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,008 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 57,079 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of G stock opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

