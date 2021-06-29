Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PINE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

PINE stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $234.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 157.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 175.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

