Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altabancorp were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altabancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,706,000 after acquiring an additional 95,779 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Altabancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 990,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Altabancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altabancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 488,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Altabancorp by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTA stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Altabancorp has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $818.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Altabancorp Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

