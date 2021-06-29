Altus Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 488.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,992,000 after buying an additional 1,801,618 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,344 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,904,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,049,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

