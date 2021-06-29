Amalgamated Bank Has $986,000 Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $613,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 918,372 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Truist raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.53.

Shares of FRT opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

