Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,403,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after buying an additional 940,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after buying an additional 719,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in CMS Energy by 387.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 648,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,718,000 after buying an additional 515,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

