Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,159 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $269,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 78.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $44.88 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

