Amalgamated Bank Sells 724 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,239 shares of company stock worth $4,106,722. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.43 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.05) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.