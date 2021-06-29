Amalgamated Bank Sells 990 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONE opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 194.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

