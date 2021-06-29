AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 353.8% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AmeraMex International stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. AmeraMex International has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

