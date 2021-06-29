AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 353.8% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AmeraMex International stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. AmeraMex International has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60.
AmeraMex International Company Profile
