American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce $193.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.00 million and the lowest is $185.30 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $185.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $897.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $878.60 million to $911.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $975.51 million, with estimates ranging from $957.10 million to $987.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.89. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,187.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

