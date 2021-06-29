American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,684 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $31,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after buying an additional 195,122 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,821 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

NYSE:AXP opened at $164.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $170.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

