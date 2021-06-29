American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Boosted by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 756,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,393 shares during the period. American International Group comprises approximately 3.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $34,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after purchasing an additional 300,014 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,321,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,072,000 after buying an additional 225,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,634,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,416,000 after buying an additional 267,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 94,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,349. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.