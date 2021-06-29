American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $35.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 275.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43,444 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,521,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

