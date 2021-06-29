American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.43.
Shares of AOUT stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $35.20.
About American Outdoor Brands
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.
