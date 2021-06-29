American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 1,082.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE AWR opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.86.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

