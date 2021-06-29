Analysts Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post sales of $50.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.47 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $56.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $209.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.99 million to $210.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $218.18 million, with estimates ranging from $215.96 million to $220.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AINV. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AINV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 349,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,503. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.37.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

