Analysts Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William K. Hood bought 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $83,011.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $143,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FGBI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,817. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $184.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

