Analysts Anticipate Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will announce ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRYS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.02. The company had a trading volume of 187,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,969. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.66.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

