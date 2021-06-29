Analysts Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $823.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $5.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.53.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.29. The company had a trading volume of 242,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,512. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.62. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $110.35 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after acquiring an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 280,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

