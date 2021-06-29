Analysts Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.20. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

NYSE:MAXR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.24. 34,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $23,131,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

