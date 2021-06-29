Analysts Anticipate McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.33. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MCFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Shares of McAfee stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,617. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion and a PE ratio of 21.16. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in McAfee in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,646,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

