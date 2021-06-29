Analysts Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. RadNet reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. RadNet’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

RadNet stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. RadNet has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 169.20 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $761,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

