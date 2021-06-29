Analysts Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to post sales of $24.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.99 billion. Target reported sales of $22.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $102.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.64 billion to $104.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $102.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.04 billion to $107.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.10. Target has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $243.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.