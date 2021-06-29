Analysts Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $62.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.12 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alerus Financial by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Alerus Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Alerus Financial by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRS opened at $31.18 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $535.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

