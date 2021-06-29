Analysts Expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st.

CTXR opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $502.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 158,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4,548.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 967,819 shares during the last quarter. 8.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

