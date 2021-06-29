Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post sales of $3.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the highest is $3.45 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Kellogg by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:K traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.93. 2,683,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,667. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.04. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

