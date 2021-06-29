Analysts Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.79. Nordstrom posted earnings per share of ($1.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

JWN traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

In related news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.