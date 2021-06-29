Analysts Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post $369.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.00 million and the lowest is $367.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $308.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SPX FLOW by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in SPX FLOW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SPX FLOW by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SPX FLOW by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.32. 1,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,906. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.