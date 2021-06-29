Analysts Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to post sales of $9.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.76 billion. The Coca-Cola posted sales of $7.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $37.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.72 billion to $37.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $39.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.56 billion to $40.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

NYSE KO opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $233.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.73. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $43.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

